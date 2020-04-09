Appeals court OK's Elkhorns, White Sulphur Springs logging projects

Two logging projects proposed by the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest have been given a green light from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
On April 7 the justices issued a ruling in favor of the Forest Service regarding the 13,500-acre Johnny Crow Wildlife Habitat Improvement Project and 2,700-acre Moose Creek Vegetation Project. The projects had been challenged by environmental groups.
The Johnny Crow project was designed to maintain and improve wildlife habitat for a variety of wildlife species in the Elkhorn Mountains, according to an agency press release. The Moose Creek project was approved following a collaborative process under the Farm Bill authority for insect and disease vegetation treatments in the Moose Creek area of the Little Belt Mountains.
“We are pleased that our decisions and analyses were upheld and to be able to move forward,” said Bill Avey, supervisor of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. "I want to acknowledge the importance of these projects and the amount of work our folks put into them."
The decision authorizing the Johnny Crow Wildlife Habitat Improvement Project was issued in March 2017. In June 2017, the Native Ecosystems Council and Montana Ecosystems Defense Council filed suit challenging the project, claiming it violated the National Forest Management Act and National Environmental Policy Act.
The decision for the Moose Creek Vegetation Project was signed in February 2017 and in October 2017 NEC and Alliance for the Wild Rockies filed suit challenging the project, claiming that the Moose Creek Vegetation Project violated the Healthy Forests Restoration Act and National Environmental Policy Act.
Following favorable decisions on both projects in 2018 by the District Court of Montana, the groups brought their cases to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
The Johnny Crow project is located in the Elkhorn Mountains about 10 air miles from Townsend. The project authorizes hand slashing, girdling and mixed severity prescribed fire.
“The project will restore grass and shrubland habitat for many species including elk, mule deer, and several bird species of conservation concern,” said Denise Pengeroth, forest biologist and Elkhorn coordinator, in the press release.
More information on the project is available at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=47670.
The Moose Creek Vegetation Project is located about 16 miles north of White Sulphur Springs and north of U.S. Highway 89. The project authorizes vegetation and prescribed fire treatments and associated road management activities to maintain or restore the structure, function, composition and connectivity of a forest system that has been adversely affected by insect and disease in the Moose Creek area of the Little Belt Mountains, according to the Forest Service. More information on the project can be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=48912.
