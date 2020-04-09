Appeals court OK's Elkhorns, White Sulphur Springs logging projects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two logging projects proposed by the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest have been given a green light from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

On April 7 the justices issued a ruling in favor of the Forest Service regarding the 13,500-acre Johnny Crow Wildlife Habitat Improvement Project and 2,700-acre Moose Creek Vegetation Project. The projects had been challenged by environmental groups.

The Johnny Crow project was designed to maintain and improve wildlife habitat for a variety of wildlife species in the Elkhorn Mountains, according to an agency press release. The Moose Creek project was approved following a collaborative process under the Farm Bill authority for insect and disease vegetation treatments in the Moose Creek area of the Little Belt Mountains.