Applications for Wyoming big game licenses up in 2020

The number of licenses available for deer and elk remained steady. Resident applications for buck deer rose by 10.6% and 20.41% for doe/fawn deer. Nonresidents applications only rose by a half of a percent for bucks and 4.6% for doe/fawn.

For elk, residents submitted 8.3% more applications for bull licenses and 10.3% more for cow/calf. Nonresidents submitted less bull elk licenses for the first time in years, about 9% less, but applied for 1.7% more cow/calf licenses. For 2020, The nonresident general license took 2.5 preference points to draw.

Doering attributes decrease nonresident elk applications to impacts from COVID-19.

“The deadline to finalize nonresident elk licenses was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, so that had an impact on some hunter’s decision to hunt,” Doering said.

Doering’s advice to hunters who didn’t draw is to study the drawing odds, looking at both the number of applications and licenses available as well as comparing it to the current year’s license quotas. If there are less licenses available between years, hunters can expect a bit more difficult draw. But hunters can’t anticipate the number of competitors in their drawing pool.