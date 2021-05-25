APR offers 20 bison harvest opportunities; enter by June 30

American Prairie Reserve is once again offering an opportunity to the public to apply to harvest a bison on its Sun Prairie property in Eastern Montana.

This year APR is offering 20 opportunities, with most awarded to give preference to the people who live and work in Montana and the communities surrounding the Reserve.

“We’ve been offering bison harvests to the public since 2018, and each year the interest from the public grows,” said Damien Austin, vice president and Reserve superintendent. “Last year we saw more than 3,100 people enter, and we received positive feedback from hunters who said it was a terrific experience.”

American Prairie is awarding bison harvest opportunities through an online drawing that is free to enter. Harvests will be designated as follows: Seven opportunities to local residents, nine to Montana residents, three to members of the Fort Peck, Fort Belknap, or Rocky Boy communities, and one to the general public worldwide.

“We routinely use harvest as a bison management tool and as a check on the population size,” Austin explained.