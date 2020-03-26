April 1 deadline for deer, elk hunters nears

The deadline for nonresident hunters to apply for deer and elk licenses for and resident hunters to apply for deer and elk permits is April 1.

The purchase deadline for spring black bear is April 14 without a 24 hour wait. Hunters should apply now and not wait until the last minute. Hunters who are applying for special licenses or permits will need to do so online at fwp.mt.gov and will still need to have a valid email address.

License buyers can still purchase their licenses online or from any license provider. To ensure that licenses are in before the season openers, turkey and black bear hunters may want to purchase licenses from a provider.

To protect the public and staff from the spread of COVID-19, FWP temporarily closed its offices around the state to the public. The FWP office closures will remain in effect for the foreseeable future. Staff are assisting customers with their licensing needs through the statewide call center at 406-444-2950, and via email at fwplic@mt.gov.

Much of the recent traffic to FWP offices were people who had trouble printing their licenses. Two key changes the public should be aware of:

• FWP will mail licenses and carcass tags to those who purchase them online, just as in years past.

• People who have had trouble printing their licenses during the past two weeks will receive them in the mail.

