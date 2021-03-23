Aquatic invasive species check stations open

Montana’s first watercraft inspection stations near Dillon and Ravalli opened earlier this month and the Anaconda station opened Saturday, intercepting the first mussel-fouled boat of the year.

In addition to roadside watercraft inspection stations the Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 1 office in Kalispell offers inspections from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Starting April 5, the Kalispell office will expand its availability with inspections offered on weekends and holidays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watercraft inspection stations are Montana’s first line of defense to prevent the movement of aquatic invasive species, which can have devastating impacts on Montana waterways.

Boat owners should ensure their watercraft, trailers and gear are clean, drained and dry before transporting and need to be aware of Montana’s inspection rules:

• All watercraft coming into Montana from out of state must be inspected prior to launching.

• All watercraft traveling west across the Continental Divide into the Columbia River Basin must be inspected prior to launching.

• All watercraft launching anywhere within the Flathead Basin that were last launched on waters outside of the Flathead Basin must be inspected.