 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Archery fun shoot set for May 16

Archery fun shoot set for May 16

Archery
Gazette Staff

The Yellowstone Bowmen will hold a fun shoot at the club's range between Laurel and Park City on May 16.

Registration is from 7 a.m. to 10:30. Fees are: age 18 and older $15; 13-17 $12; 12 and younger shoot free; couples $25. 

Archers will take aim at a minimum of 20 targets with two rounds, one arrow per round.

For more information contact Bill Holland at 780-0353, or Flo Yeager at 628-4727. More information and directions to the range can be found online at www.yellowstonebowmen.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Home improvement projects make people tired

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News