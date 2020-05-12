Archery fun shoot west of Laurel on May 17

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Yellowstone Bowmen will hold a shoot on May 17 at the club's range west of Laurel.

Archers can register between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. Competitors will take aim at a minimum of 20 targets with one arrow per target in two rounds.

The cost to shoot is $15 for adults 18 and older, $25 for couples, $12 for ages 13-17 and free for those 12 and younger. The shoot is open to the public. Rangefinders are allowed.

The range is located on old Highway 10 west of Laurel. Turn on to Benedict Gulch Road, cross the ditch and immediately turn left into the green gate.

For more information contact Bill Holland at 780-0353 or Flo Yeager at 628-4727 or log on to https://yellowstonebowmen.com/

