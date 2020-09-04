Archery-only mule deer tags offered in Roundup again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fish, Wildlife & Parks has again scheduled a special archery-only hunt for property in and around Roundup to reduce the number of mule deer in town.

Special tags for the hunt go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5 a.m. Oct. 1, online and at license dealers.

FWP has issued 120 either-sex mule deer hunting licenses specifically for the Roundup management season at $10 each for residents and $75 each for nonresidents. The season will run from Nov. 7 through Feb. 15, 2021. Each hunter is limited to two special Roundup licenses. This year the special Roundup licenses do not count toward a hunter’s limit of seven deer “B” licenses.

The tags are valid only for the special Roundup season and on specific properties in and around Roundup. Hunters must hold a current Montana conservation license, base hunting license and bow-and-arrow license.

In addition, hunters must obtain permission from the Roundup city offices, 34 3rd Ave. W., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The city may assign hunters to appropriate sites.

Because of the proximity to homes and businesses, hunters are restricted to archery equipment.