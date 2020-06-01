Arizona man injured after falling 400 feet in Grand Teton National Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Arizona man suffered severe injuries after slipping on snow and falling more than 400 feet while hiking in Grand Teton National Park on Friday.

Teton County and the park's search and rescue coordinated the rescue of Alex Curry, 20, of Scottsdale, Arizona, from the backcountry.

Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received an emergency call reporting an injured hiker near Amphitheater Lake at about 5:25 p.m.

Four individuals were hiking to Amphitheater Lake when they got off route. As they traveled along the ridge line north of Surprise Lake, Curry slipped and fell into Glacier Gulch, finally stopping near the shore of Delta Lake. The other three members of the hiking party climbed down to Curry and called 911.

The Teton County Search and Rescue helicopter and members flew to Lupine Meadows to meet park rangers and coordinate the rescue at Amphitheater Lake. As rescuers flew the area, the hiking party was not located at Amphitheater Lake, but rather at Delta Lake. With no landing zones in the area, a decision was made to short-haul the injured hiker. A park ranger and a county search and rescue member were inserted to the location and provided medical assistance to Curry. He was then short-hauled to Lupine Meadows and transported by a park ambulance to St. John's Health Center.