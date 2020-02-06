Backcountry avalanche warning issued for Montana mountain ranges

A backcountry avalanche warning was issued Thursday morning by the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center for multiple mountain ranges in Montana due dangerous avalanche conditions.

"Over a foot of heavy snowfall and strong winds are overloading weak snowpack, creating very dangerous avalanche conditions," the warning states. "Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely."

The warning will expire or be updated by 6 a.m. Saturday, according to GNFAC, a nonprofit association. Mountain ranges included in the warning are the Bridger Range, Gallatin Range and the Madison Range. The warning also includes the Lionhead area near West Yellowstone and the Centennial Range near Island Park, Idaho.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People should avoid both avalanche terrain and avalanche runout zones. The GNFAC can be contacted for more information. Their website is www.mtavalanche.com. Their avalanche hotline number is 406-587-6981.

In a morning avalanche report issued earlier in the day GNFAC noted that 24-hour snowfall was 10 to 15 inches from West Yellowstone to the Bridger Range and 6 inches in Cooke City, with most of it falling overnight. Snow is expected to continue Friday afternoon.