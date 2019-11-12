Heavy snow that temporarily closed some gates and roads likely led to visitation to Yellowstone National Park dropping by 22% in October compared to the same month in 2018.
The park counted 170,038 visits in October. So far in 2019 the park has hosted 3,977,852 visits, down 2.5% from the same period last year. So far 2019 is shaping up to have the lowest visitation in five years. Every month since March park visitation has been below 2018's corresponding month.
If you plan to drive to and in the park during the fall and winter, the park's staff recommends travelers have flexible plans and prepare for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice. Visit Park Roads online for the status of Yellowstone roads. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone text "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).