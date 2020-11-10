Bad weather shuts down 2 SE Montana game check stations

Severe winter weather shut down two of three big game check stations in southeastern Montana on Sunday, Nov. 8, the last day of antelope rifle season.
Poor visibility and icy road conditions prompted FWP to cancel biological check stations at Hysham and Mosby.
A check station was open at Ashland on Sunday, but the adverse weather greatly reduced hunter traffic.
“The weather was very nice on Saturday, with temperatures reaching the 70s, but Sunday brought rain, freezing rain and snow in the morning with cold and wind, creating a blustery day,” said wildlife biologist Ryan DeVore.
“With the pending storm, apparently several hunters headed back home on Saturday,” he said.
Similar to opening weekend, the Ashland station was again slower than in recent years. According to DeVore only 57 hunting parties came through on Sunday with a total of 117 hunters. Thirty-one people were successful, for a harvest success of 2%, which is lower than the last couple of years.
“With the forecast calling for highs in the 40s and 50s for the next week or so, hopefully conditions will be much more conducive for good deer movement and hunting weather,” he said.
The harvest at Ashland included: 13 pronghorns (10 bucks, three does); 22 mule deer (16 bucks, six does); two white-tailed deer (one buck, one doe); and two elk (one cow, one calf).
Region 4
Despite weather that’s windy and warm one day, then cold and snowy the next, hunters on the Rocky Mountain Front west of Augusta are taking home elk and white-tailed deer this hunting season at numbers above the long-term averages, a state wildlife biologist said.
“The unsettled weather the first two weeks of the season appears to both hinder and help hunter effort and harvest success,” said Brent Lonner, Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife biologist. “The overall number of hunters continues to be below the 10-year average. But the elk harvest is 5% above the long-term average and the white-tailed harvest is 52% above the 10-year average.”
Mule deer numbers, however, are lagging.
“The mule deer harvest is 46% below the 10-year average,” Lonner said. “Antlered buck harvest is the primary factor driving low harvest thus far.”
The numbers were collected in Augusta at FWP Region 4’s sole biological check station and apply only to a handful of hunting districts on the Rocky Mountain Front. The station was closed Sunday because of the weekend’s blizzard that led to area power outages and poor driving conditions.
Elk hunters this season have brought in 117 animals (49 bulls, 55 cows and 13 calves) compared to the 10-year average of 111 elk.
Mule deer at the check station have numbered 42 (34 bucks and eight does). The 10-year average is 79 animals.
White-tailed deer numbers this year in Augusta stand at 118 (48 bucks, 63 does and seven fawns), while the 10-year average is 77.
The big game general season ends Nov. 29.
