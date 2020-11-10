Bad weather shuts down 2 SE Montana game check stations

Severe winter weather shut down two of three big game check stations in southeastern Montana on Sunday, Nov. 8, the last day of antelope rifle season.

Poor visibility and icy road conditions prompted FWP to cancel biological check stations at Hysham and Mosby.

A check station was open at Ashland on Sunday, but the adverse weather greatly reduced hunter traffic.

“The weather was very nice on Saturday, with temperatures reaching the 70s, but Sunday brought rain, freezing rain and snow in the morning with cold and wind, creating a blustery day,” said wildlife biologist Ryan DeVore.

“With the pending storm, apparently several hunters headed back home on Saturday,” he said.

Similar to opening weekend, the Ashland station was again slower than in recent years. According to DeVore only 57 hunting parties came through on Sunday with a total of 117 hunters. Thirty-one people were successful, for a harvest success of 2%, which is lower than the last couple of years.

“With the forecast calling for highs in the 40s and 50s for the next week or so, hopefully conditions will be much more conducive for good deer movement and hunting weather,” he said.