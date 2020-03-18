Bangtail elk test negative for brucellosis

In general, Bangtail elk winter in the foothills from Canyon Creek south to Interstate 90, and east to Highway 89 in the Shields Valley. One elk migrated west shortly after capture in late January to Bridger Canyon and has remained there.

The movement of one Bangtail elk south of Interstate 90 represents the potential for disease interchange between elk populations. Where the elk summered is adjacent to the Wineglass Mountain elk population of HD 314 in the northern Paradise Valley where brucellosis has been detected. Interchange between these two populations would represent a potential transmission route for brucellosis to expand north.

Brucellosis is a disease that can cause pregnant cattle, elk and bison to abort. The disease has been eradicated from cattle in the United States via vaccination programs but persists in wildlife in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

The bacterial disease can also infect humans, causing undulant fever. Brucellosis is primarily transmitted through contact with infected birth tissues and fluids.