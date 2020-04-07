Bannack State Park closed to public

Hotel Mead at Bannack

The 50 buildings at Bannack State Park vary from one-room log cabins to a multi-room wood-frame house, a church, sod-roofed jail, saloons), a two-story combination Masonic lodge and school and stores. The Hotel Mead is pictured here.

 Montana State Parks photo

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is temporarily closing Bannack State Park due to social distancing concerns and to limit the possible spread of COVID-19.

Given the nature of Bannack State Park and the desire to tour the many buildings that comprise the town site, it is next to impossible to adhere to the directives and still allow tours. The park will be closed until at least April 10, when the directives will expire or be extended.

Bannack State Park has more than 100 historic buildings, the majority of which are accessible by the public. 

