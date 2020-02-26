Be cautious traveling in winter to avoid avalanches

One general answer: it’s very hard for snow to naturally slide down a hill that’s less than 30 degrees (get a cheap slope meter and practice measuring and looking at and feeling the steepness).

Steeper slopes far above can slide and inundate shallower slopes below (slides can even cross valleys and come up the other side). Years ago an avalanche came all the way down to the Lake Fork Trail in the Beartooth Mountains, snapping off trees and brush, stopping just short of this popular route. Because you cannot see the steep slopes far above that section of trail no one suspects it is a danger zone.

Knowing the history of snowfall in the area since winter started is helpful. Was it big at first, then weeks or months of dry weather (like 2019-20 in the Beartooths)? Was the snowfall cold and light; or warm and heavy? Have there been temperature swings; wind; which direction was the wind?

How do you learn this stuff? Travel with someone you trust who has experience in the winter backcountry. Read the literature. Read it again. Check area avalanche centers on the internet. Take avalanche courses. In Level 1 you will learn some of this information. Then you will have a little knowledge, which can be a dangerous thing.