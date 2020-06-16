Bear bites camper through her tent near Big Sky

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A woman camping was bitten through her tent by a bear on private land near a popular trailhead outside Big Sky, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced Tuesday.

It's unclear what type of bear bit the woman, and FWP officials believe the bear's behavior was investigatory and defensive, not predatory.

The woman told authorities that she and another person were camping near the Beehive Basin trailhead when they woke early Thursday to a large animal pushing or “falling” on their tent, according to an FWP press release.

The campers kicked and yelled at the animal to scare it away, and it bit one of them on the leg from outside the tent. It then left the campsite, and the campers did not see the animal.

The injuries were "relatively minor," according to the press release. Officials said the incident was still under investigation and that they would monitor the area for bear activity.

No tracks were found near the trailhead to determine whether it was a grizzly or a black bear, but the bite wound indicated it was from an adult bear.