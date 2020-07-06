Bear trapped at campground near West Yellowstone headed to wildlife enclosure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A grizzly bear that was trapped at a campground near West Yellowstone after raiding a tent is being sent to a wildlife enclosure.

The bear had gotten into unsecured garbage at a house Wednesday, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. It then repeatedly sought food at the Rainbow Point Campground. It got into a cooler, food and garbage in the back of a pickup, flattened a tent, and climbed on to an unoccupied vehicle.

Officials closed the campground Friday and reopened on Saturday after the bear was trapped. Officials had unsuccessfully tried to haze the bear away from the campground.

The bear is a 5- or 6-year-old male.

The chance to relocate an animal to the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone is "a rare option," the release said, "because space and opportunities for bears are limited at such facilities."