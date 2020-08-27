Beartooth peak bagging: Helenan aims for 50 summits in 30 days

“I wanted to do this solo and self-supported,” he said.

Off-trail

By almost 11 a.m. on his first day — Aug. 12 — Joy had summited 11,977-foot high Metcalf Mountain near Moon Lake on the upper Rock Creek drainage. A week later he added 11,704-foot Summit Mountain, the 22nd of 50 peaks, and was deep into the core of the 943,000-acre Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness.

As of Tuesday, he had gone past his 37th high point, an unnamed 11,115-foot peak north of Cooke City. This was after summiting Montana’s highest peak, 12,807-foot Granite, on Aug. 22. Next on his route was Wolf Mountain above Goose Lake. He is scheduled to finish by summiting Pyramid Mountain above the West Rosebud River before descending via Chicken Creek to the Mystic Lake Trailhead.

Bender, who summited the 27 Beartooth peaks in 2018, offered Joy information on some of the terrain he would encounter, since there is so little information on the high points and ridgelines that connect them.

“I think the biggest thing, in my mind, that people wouldn’t appreciate is how endlessly rocky it is,” Bender said. “On a trail you can kind of zone out a little bit, but you have to stay mentally engaged while rock hopping or you’re going to get hurt.”