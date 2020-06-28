Belgrade teen tags turkey grand slam

Slammed

Montana is home to the Merriam’s turkey subspecies, though it is not native to the state. Joey filled that portion of his grand slam while hunting near Columbus when he was 10. His father’s friend in Florida has a ranch where he was able to bag an Osceola turkey when he was 11 or 12. Joey’s birthday is in April, the height of the turkey season, so it’s hard for him to remember exactly how old he was. The Eastern bird was taken during a trip back to Ohio, his father’s old stomping grounds, when he was 7 or 8. The final bird in the grand slam fell this spring while hunting in Utah, near the community of Vernal along the Green River.