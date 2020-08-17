Big fish story: North Dakotan lands Montana record chinook salmon at Fort Peck Reservoir

Nonnatives

Chinook salmon are hatchery raised and planted in Fort Peck Reservoir. The key to the salmon’s growth is a plentiful supply of the fish they eat — cisco.

Cisco populations seem to do best when there is an early ice over of Fort Peck Reservoir, Dalbey explained. Cisco are fall, open-water spawners. When the ice comes early it reduces wave action on the fishes’ eggs, meaning more hatch.

The cisco have also done well thanks to plenty of water in Fort Peck. High water floods vegetation along the shoreline. This creates habitat and food for smaller lake inhabitants, like zooplankton, that the cisco eat.

“It’s the product of really good forage production with the cisco and really good water levels at Fort Peck,” Dalbey said. “That whole fishery is very dependent on cisco and that good production.”

Landlocked

The inland king salmon fishery is an oddity. Most salmon are born in freshwater streams and migrate downstream to grow up in ocean saltwater. The parents die after spawning.