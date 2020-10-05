Big Hole River fishing closure lifted

A full fishing closure that has been in place for a portion of the Big Hole River has been lifted.

Flows in this part of the Big Hole recently met the criteria for lifting the closure, remaining above 40 cubic feet per second on average for seven consecutive days.

The closure was initiated last month after flows had dropped below the 20 cfs average threshold for a full angling closure, as directed by the Big Hole Watershed Committee Drought Plan. The closure extended from the Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadows Road upstream to the North Fork of the Big Hole River.

The restrictions are designed to protect fish, such as Arctic grayling and trout, which become more susceptible to disease and mortality when low flows and high temperatures combine with additional stressors.

