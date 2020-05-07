Big Sky Resort announces phased reopening of golf course, ski lifts, lodging and dining

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Golfers will be the first to have a shot at the phased summer reopening of Big Sky Resort when the 18-hole course is unlocked on May 22, the company announced in a Thursday press release.

“Our leadership team has been working diligently to develop a summer operations plan that follows state and local health guidelines, and takes the safety of our guests, employees, and community seriously,” said Troy Nedved, general manager, Big Sky Resort.

May 22 will also mark the opening of the resort's Whitewater Inn, located along Highway 191.

Many other resort facilities won't be open until a month later, starting on June 26 with mountain biking and scenic rides on three of the ski area's chairlifts. That same day, the Mountain Village's dining hall and bar will open.

Opening dates for additional Big Sky Resort lodging properties, recreation, and services are still being worked out.

“We look forward to safely welcoming guests back to Big Sky to golf, hike and ride in our beautiful summer playground,” Nedved said. "We ask that all of our guests continue to follow social distancing practices to help protect themselves and others."

Here's a breakdown on which facilities the resort is reopening: