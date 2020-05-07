Big Sky Resort announces phased reopening of golf course, ski lifts, lodging and dining

Golfers will be the first to have a shot at the phased summer reopening of Big Sky Resort when the 18-hole course is unlocked on May 22, the company announced in a Thursday press release.
“Our leadership team has been working diligently to develop a summer operations plan that follows state and local health guidelines, and takes the safety of our guests, employees, and community seriously,” said Troy Nedved, general manager, Big Sky Resort.
May 22 will also mark the opening of the resort's Whitewater Inn, located along Highway 191.
Many other resort facilities won't be open until a month later, starting on June 26 with mountain biking and scenic rides on three of the ski area's chairlifts. That same day, the Mountain Village's dining hall and bar will open.
Opening dates for additional Big Sky Resort lodging properties, recreation, and services are still being worked out.
“We look forward to safely welcoming guests back to Big Sky to golf, hike and ride in our beautiful summer playground,” Nedved said. "We ask that all of our guests continue to follow social distancing practices to help protect themselves and others."
Here's a breakdown on which facilities the resort is reopening:
Big Sky Resort Golf Course: Reservations for tee times are available online now. Golf memberships will be available online on Tuesday, May 12, providing season-long access at a discounted rate for a limited time.
The Bunker Deck and Grill will be open daily starting Friday, May 29, for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Bunker will offer limited outdoor seating, delivery on the course and take-out options to encourage safe social distancing practices.
Mountain Biking and Scenic Lift Rides: Ramcharger 8 and Explorer chairlifts will run daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Swift Current lift will run on Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer. The lifts access 50 miles of hiking and biking trails.
Vista Hall and Vista Bar in Mountain Village will be open daily beginning Friday, June 26.
The Whitewater Inn: Lodging reservations can be made online, or by calling Big Sky Resort Reservations at 800-548-4486.
All summer products, passes and activities will be available for purchase online beginning May 12.
