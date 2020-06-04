Big Sky Resort expands activities, lodging on July 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Big Sky Resort will expand its summer menu for visitors to the Mountain Village beginning July 1.

In addition to mountain biking and scenic lift rides, Big Sky will offer more activities through its Basecamp, including private zipline tours, guided hikes, or trips to the summit of Lone Peak for stunning views. All activities are bookable online and offered to private groups only to encourage social distancing.

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, the Summit Hotel, Village Center, and Shoshone Condominiums in Mountain Village will welcome guests on July 1. In addition to Vista Hall, dining options will be expanded to include Westward Social and Peaks Chophouse. Each restaurant will offer take-out options and limited indoor and outdoor seating.

“Safely offering more summer activities and lodging options are part of our flexible, adaptable approach to reopening,” said Troy Nedved, general manager of Big Sky Resort, in a press release. “We are asking our guests to partner with us and adhere to new resort protocols to ensure a safe and healthy space for recreation this summer.”

