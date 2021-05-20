Big Sky Resort installing new high-speed 6 passenger chair

Big Sky Resort has resumed installation of a new six-person, high-speed chair with a signature Big Sky Blue Bubble, ultrawide heated seats.

It will be the fastest six-person chairlift in North America, the resort said, whisking riders uphill from the main base area at 1,200 feet per minute. The wider, faster chair will reportedly increase the lift capacity by 50%, moving 3,000 skiers an hour. The ride will take only seven minutes to cover more than 8,500 feet, the longest lift on the mountain.

In summer 2020, crews completed much of the foundation work to install Swift Current 6. Starting in April, crews began removing the existing high-speed quad.

Swift Current 6 marks the fifth major Doppelmayr lift infrastructure project at Big Sky in the past five years

“Big Sky is on a path to rival the best lift systems in the world when the 2025 vision is completed,” said Katharina Schmitz, president of chairlift manufacturer Doppelmayr USA, in a press release.

The lift will be modified to haul bicycles by next summer.

