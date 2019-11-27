Big Sky Resort will open for the 2019-2020 season on Thanksgiving Day, with three base area lifts turning — Swift Current, Ramcharger, and Explorer, as well as two higher lifts, Powder Seeker and Challenger.
Mountain operations teams will continue to assess terrain daily, and fresh snow is expected for the Thursday, Nov.28, opening. Four surface lifts servicing beginner terrain will also open. Guests are encouraged to check for additional terrain and lift announcements on Big Sky Resort’s current conditions page, and on Big Sky Resort social media platforms.
Lift ticket offices will open at 8 a.m., and tickets are available online. Four food and beverage outlets will be serving.
Other base area services will open in a staged fashion, with the renovation of the base area mall, renamed “The Exchange,” estimated to be complete by mid-December.