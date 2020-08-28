Big Spring Creek bank stabilization planned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bank stabilization project is being proposed by Fish, Wildlife & Parks on a portion of Big Spring Creek near the boundary between the Carroll Trail and Machler Easement fishing access sites near Lewistown.

The project would stabilize stream banks and reduce erosion while allowing natural stream migration, enhance the aquatic habitat by incorporating woody debris and encouraging streambank vegetation growth.

Copies of the draft environmental assessment can be obtained at the FWP Lewistown Area Resource Office located at 333 Airport Road, Lewistown, Montana or on FWP's website at http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicnotices.

The draft EA will be open for public review and comment through Sept. 24.

Comments can be sent via email to clsmith@mt.qov or mailed to: Montana FWP Lewistown Area Resource Office, Attn: Big Spring Creek EA, 333 Airport Road, Ste. 1, Lewistown, MT 59457.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0