Bighorn Canyon NRA cancels, postpones talks

Due to concerns regarding coronavirus the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area has cancelled its March 19 talk by Doug Smith, senior wildlife biologist at Yellowstone National Park.

The recreation area's Earth Day celebration was scheduled to continue on April 9 with a panel discussion, which will be postponed until the fall. In addition, the Johnny Tim Yellowtail presentation titled "History of Crow Fair" will also be postponed. Programming beyond April 11 will continue to be evaluated.

Bighorn Canyon remains open. The park is increasing cleaning procedures, but may be closing some comfort stations in the park due to vandalism and theft of supplies. The NPS is focused on ensuring employees, their families, volunteers, and visitors are safe by following the most current guidance from federal, state, and local health authorities. Some employees will be teleworking.

For information please check out the NPS Public Health Update site at: https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/news/public-health-update.htm

