Bighorn Canyon NRA closes boat ramps on Bighorn River, reservoir
Bighorn River ramp

Boat ramps operated by the National Park Service on Bighorn River and Bighorn Reservoir near Fort Smith have been closed.

 Photo courtesy TJ JOHNSON

Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area has closed all of its facilities near Fort Smith to recreationists, including its boat ramps on the Bighorn River and Bighorn Reservoir.

The closure is in response to the request of public health officers from Big Horn County, the Bureau of Reclamation, and the Crow Tribal Government, the agency said in a press release. This closure includes but is not limited to the following:

  • All NPS administered property.
  • All restroom facilities.
  • Afterbay and Grapevine Creek campgrounds.
  • Boat ramps at Ok-A-Beh, Afterbay Lake, Afterbay River, and Three Mile River Access.
  • The Headgate Trail, Beaver Pond Trail, and 3 Mile Trail.
  • And Yellowtail Dam Visitor Center.

On the South District of Bighorn Canyon near Lovell, Wyoming, the Bighorn Canyon Visitor Center is closed. The Barry’s Landing and Kane boat ramps remain open. The Horseshoe Bend ramp is closed due to low water levels. Trail Creek and Horseshoe Bend Campground and all trails remain open. These areas continue to be monitored daily and could be subject to closure.

As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including packing out all garbage.

