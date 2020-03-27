Bighorn Canyon NRA closes visitor center

The Bighorn Canyon Cal S. Taggart Visitor Center just outside Lovell, Wyoming, has been closed until further notice due to new coronavirus concerns.
The Yellowtail Dam Visitor Center, near Fort Smith, is closed for the winter.
All trails, campgrounds, historic sites, and outdoor facilities in the park remain open. No entry fee is charged.
Bighorn Canyon staff will be posting virtual tours and photos on all social media platforms: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BighornCanyonNRA/; Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bighorncanynps/; and Twitter: https://twitter.com/BighornCanyNPS.
The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.