Bighorn Canyon NRA facilities closed for winter

As temperatures continue to drop, staff at the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area continues to close facilities for the winter.

Horseshoe Bend Marina is closed. Utilities, including the fish cleaning station, RV dump station, and campground restroom facilities have been winterized.

The campground has been closed to complete the Horseshoe Bend utility upgrade project. This project will add 10 new utility sites, five per loop. Once completed the campground will reopen for the public. Campground fees will be discontinued for the winter.

The courtesy dock will remain in the water until the lake begins to freeze or the lake drops below launch levels. The restroom near the marina remains open year-round.

The courtesy dock at Barry’s Landing will remain in the water until the lake begins to freeze. Campground fees at the Trail Creek Campground at Barry’s Landing were discontinued on Oct. 1.

Most lake facilities have been removed. The Devil Canyon floating restroom will remain in the water until mid-October.

The Ok-A-Beh Marina is closed for the winter. The Ok-A-Beh courtesy dock remains in the water.