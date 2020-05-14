Bighorn Canyon NRA opens more facilities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bighorn Canyon is increasing recreational access near Fort Smith on May 15.

The National Park Service will reopen access to the Grapevine Campground, restrooms at Afterbay river launch, 3 Mile river launch, and Grapevine Creek Campground and the 3 Mile Trail.

Still closed are the Afterbay Campground and Afterbay Lake access through Government Camp; MK Hill near Government Camp; Government Camp; visitor centers at Yellowtail Dam and near Lovell, Wyoming; Ok-A-Beh Launch; Ok-A-Beh Marina, slips, and fuel docks; the Headgate Trail; and Beaver Pond Trail.

On the South District of Bighorn Canyon near Lovell, Wyoming, Barry’s Landing and Kane boat ramps remain open. The Horseshoe Bend ramp is closed due to low launch levels. Trail Creek and Horseshoe Bend campgrounds are open (campground fees apply) and all south district trails remain open.

Although the maintenance staff is cleaning restroom facilities, visitors are advised that the facilities do pose a risk to spread COVID-19. Visitors should bring their own hand sanitizer.

Please, keep in mind Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, and the Crow Tribe have issued directives requiring any individual coming into their states or reservation for non-work-related purposes to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0