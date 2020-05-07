Bighorn Canyon NRA opens river boat ramps, other sites

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area has reopened access to Afterbay and Three Mile launch ramps accessing the Bighorn River.

The agency is also opening the Bighorn River and Afterbay Lake access, via Grapevine Road, for fishing. Bank fishing will be allowed along the Bighorn River.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time: campgrounds in the North District; MK Hill or government camp; Afterbay Lake access through Government Camp; all restrooms; Ok-A-Beh Road and Marina due to water system contract work.

On the South District of Bighorn Canyon near Lovell, Wyoming, the Bighorn Canyon Visitor Center is closed. The Barry’s Landing and Kane boat ramps remain open. The Horseshoe Bend ramp is closed due to low launch levels. Trail Creek and Horseshoe Bend campgrounds and all trails remain open.

