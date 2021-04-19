Bighorn Canyon NRA staff prepares boat launches, campgrounds

Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area is preparing for summer by installing courtesy docks at Barry’s Landing, Horseshoe Bend and Ok-A-Beh. The Kane boat ramp is also cleared and open.

The Afterbay and Grapevine Creek campgrounds in Fort Smith are available, as is the Trail Creek campground at Barry’s Landing.

Bighorn Canyon has been making improvements at Horseshoe Bend, including the addition of 10 water and electric campground sites. The maintenance crew continues to work on the project and opened Loop B on April 16. There will be no utilities and the restrooms remain closed. Campers will need to be self-contained. The crew plans to have the campground fully operational by May 1.

As of April 17, the lake elevation was 3,621 feet. In previous years, 3,617 has been the minimum launch level at Horseshoe Bend, however, this year park management has noticed a change in the silting. A lake elevation of 3,620 feet is now the minimal recommended launch. At this elevation it is only advisable for nonmotorized boats and boats that have a shallow draft to launch. It is recommended larger boats do not launch from Horseshoe Bend until lake levels reach at least 3,625.