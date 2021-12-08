Bighorn Canyon offers winter camping

If you are looking to avoid crowds at campgrounds, now is a great time to visit Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area.

This winter, the Grapevine Creek Campground, on the north end of the canyon, remains open as does the Trail Creek Campground at Barry’s Landing closer to Lovell, Wyo. Both locations have pit toilets available. The Horseshoe Bend Campground is open as well, but the utilities have been turned off for the winter. Visitors using the Horseshoe Bend campground will need to be self-contained or plan to use the restroom facilities near the marina as the bathrooms in the campground have been winterized. Campground fees at all camping areas have been suspended for the winter.

The common corrals area, used by ranchers and people camping with their livestock, has been winterized. Consequently, there is no water available at the troughs so visitors should bring enough water.

All boat launch areas remain open. Courtesy docks at all lake ramps will remain in place until the lake starts to freeze. Boaters should also be aware that there is more driftwood than normal for this time of year on the lake.