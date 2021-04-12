Bighorn Canyon speaker series features hikes, Caroline Lockhart discussion

Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area is once again partnering with Powell Valley Community Education to present the Bighorn Canyon Spring Speaker Series.

The April 15 program will be presented by Ranger Christy Fleming and is titled, “Caroline Lockhart and her many characters.” The program will explore the author's use of the people she interacted with as characters in her book. Fleming will focus on three of Lockhart’s novels and the locals that are said to be the basis for the characters. The program will start at 6:30 p.m. at the NWC Fagerberg Building, room 70.

On May 13, Ranger Jen will share her 10 favorite hikes in and around Bighorn Canyon. All are day trips from the Lovell/Powell area and are family and pet friendly. The program will be in room 70, at 6:30 p.m.

Presentations can also be streamed on the PVCE Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PowellValleyCommunityEd).

For additional information about this program go to the Powell Valley Community Education website at https://nwc.edu/pvce/ or contact Christy Fleming, chief of Interpretation at Bighorn Canyon, at 307-548-5402.

