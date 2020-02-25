Bighorn River fishery discussion on March 3

Tom O'Trumbo

Fly fisherman Tom O'Trumbo caught this rainbow on a recent Bighorn River fishing trip. The trip was representative of what many local anglers are experiencing: catching a few larger fish, but not many fish.

 Brett French

The Magic City Fly Fishers presents "Bighorn River Night" on Tuesday, March 3, at the Billings Rod and Gun Club.

At 7:45 p.m. Shannon Blackburn, FWP regional fisheries biologist, will talk about the state of the Bighorn River's rainbow and brown trout populations. In addition, the program will include an update on the Bighorn River Alliance's research initiative on the river.

Social hour starts at 6 p.m. followed by a fly-tying demonstration at 6:45 with Roger Bauer, veteran Billings fly tyer, demonstrating how to create two of his favorite Bighorn flies: the Tungsten PT and Sparkle Grub.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

