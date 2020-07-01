Bighorn sheep reintroduction proposed for Little Belt Mountains

After a long drought for bighorn sheep transplants in Montana, the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing an introduction in the South Fork Judith River in the Little Belt Mountains.
“This is an area where we have tried a relocation previously,” said Brian Wakeling, FWP Game Management Bureau chief, during a Thursday Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.
The last transplant work was done in the 1960s and failed to create a reproducing herd. In 2014 a few wild sheep began recolonizing the area about 65 miles southeast of Great Falls, but their numbers have remained low. In 2015 six bighorn sheep were verified by FWP in the Little Belts.
The new reintroduction, if approved, would be a jump-start for a state bighorn program that’s faltered. It’s been 13 years since the last successful reintroduction of bighorn sheep, which occurred in southwestern Montana, according to Brian Solan, executive director of the Montana Wild Sheep Foundation.
“The bottom line is these (reintroductions) are tough,” he said. “All of the easy ones have been done.”
That’s partly because it’s difficult to find regions where bighorn sheep won’t come into contact with domestic sheep. Domestic sheep are believed to transmit a bacteria to wild sheep that can cause pneumonia, which can kill bighorns. Recent research by Montana State University is challenging this long-held notion, however, noting that other environmental and physiological factors may also be at play.
In the 2010 Montana Bighorn Sheep Conservation Strategy developed by FWP, the agency set a goal of establishing “five new viable and huntable populations over the course of the next 10 years and (augmenting) existing populations where appropriate.” Forest Service land in the Little Belt Mountains was one of the areas identified for such work given the quality of habitat available.
To stock the Little Belts, FWP is proposing to capture and remove up to 50 bighorn sheep, mostly ewes, from Hunting District 482 north of Winifred in the Missouri River Breaks. The HD 482 herd is 20% above FWP’s bighorn sheep population objective.
Capture operations could come as early as this winter if the project moves ahead as planned, but first there are some hoops to jump through. The department will write an environmental assessment that will go out to the public for comment by the end of this summer or in the fall. The agency is also proposing outreach to the Montana Wool Growers Association, local landowners, hunting and conservation groups to get everyone on board.
