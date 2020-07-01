Bighorn sheep reintroduction proposed for Little Belt Mountains

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a long drought for bighorn sheep transplants in Montana, the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing an introduction in the South Fork Judith River in the Little Belt Mountains.

“This is an area where we have tried a relocation previously,” said Brian Wakeling, FWP Game Management Bureau chief, during a Thursday Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.

The last transplant work was done in the 1960s and failed to create a reproducing herd. In 2014 a few wild sheep began recolonizing the area about 65 miles southeast of Great Falls, but their numbers have remained low. In 2015 six bighorn sheep were verified by FWP in the Little Belts.

The new reintroduction, if approved, would be a jump-start for a state bighorn program that’s faltered. It’s been 13 years since the last successful reintroduction of bighorn sheep, which occurred in southwestern Montana, according to Brian Solan, executive director of the Montana Wild Sheep Foundation.

“The bottom line is these (reintroductions) are tough,” he said. “All of the easy ones have been done.”