Billings ice climber recovers after 30-foot fall and harrowing rescue in Wyoming

About 20 feet down he slammed hard into the ice and then fell another 10 feet where he dangled from his harness at the end of the rope.

That was at about 11:30 a.m. His climbing partner lowered him to a ledge where other climbers were able to meet him, call 911, and stabilize him as best they could.

From there it was still three ice sections, a total of about 100 vertical feet, from the base of the climb.

"It was a relief to be in good hands, to be with guys I know to to know everyone cared and got it done as well as they could," he said.

Rescuers including his friends, the Park County Search and Rescue team, two members of the Cody Regional Wilderness Medical Team and volunteers from the Big Horn County Search Unit were able to travel in the rough terrain to within about a half-mile of the frozen falls. From there, they hiked in through the heavy snow.

By about 2:30 p.m., a PCSAR volunteer and a Wilderness Team member were able to ascend the several ice faces to reach Dvorak, the Park County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Monday morning.