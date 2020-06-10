Billings man solved Fenn treasure a day too late

“There’ll be no paddle up your creek, just heavy loads and water high.”

This means you can’t paddle up the Stillwater River because the current is too fast, McFarland said. And the heavy loads are a reference to the Stillwater Mine and its large trucks that haul rock. The mine is located at the mouth of a canyon along the river.

“If you’ve been wise and found the blaze, look quickly down, your quest to cease.”

This was the most difficult portion of the poem for McFarland to solve. But as he was driving away from Woodbine Falls last Saturday he realized the falls looked much like a blaze cut into trees to mark trails. The falls also fills in the clue about “water high.”

Rather than return the next day to see if he was correct, McFarland said his wife, Denise, wanted to stay home and garden. On Sunday his sister called and told him the treasure had been found.

“Five hundred and twenty weeks it’s been out there, I figured I had time to pick it up,” he said.