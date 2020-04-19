Billings trails connecting community to outdoors in time of pandemic

The benefits of a public trail system have never been more evident.
During the coronavirus pandemic Billings residents, restless from being housebound, are flocking to the outdoors to walk, skateboard, roller skate and ride their bicycles.
The city of Billings recently recorded the jump in bike and pedestrian traffic using a counter on the Kiwanis Trail (near Two Moon Park). It showed usage was up by 1,100 during March 2020 compared to the previous year. For the month the counter detected more than 6,200 uses on Sunday, March 29, recording more than 560 trail users compared to the peak single-day count in 2019 of 360.
"We're definitely seeing a lot of people outside," said Elyse Monat, active transportation planner for the city of Billings. "It seems like people are trying to get outside and be active."
The heavy use doesn’t surprise Kristi Drake, executive director of Billings TrailNet, a nonprofit group dedicated to promoting trail use, trail construction and fundraising for trails.
“We thrive off of being in a community,” she said. “When we’re shut in, I think it’s hard on us emotionally.”
Seeing more people using Billings’ trails is encouraging for Drake, who spends much of her time advocating for their use and funding.
“If we would have had better weather in March, use would have been much higher,” she added.
Rims
Billings has 74 miles of multi-use trails. Portions of these trails highlight two of the city’s most iconic features: the Rimrocks to the north and the Yellowstone River to the south.
Along the Rims unpaved trails wind through Zimmerman Park to the west, popular with walkers and brave mountain bikers. To the east the paved Black Otter Trail runs from South 27th Street to Boothill Cemetery for about three miles. Both places provide scenic views overlooking the city, as well as reveal the snowy Beartooth Mountains in the distance to the southwest.
This summer, Billings TrailNet has funded construction of a short chunk of paved trail from Zimmerman Park east to Zimmerman Place as part of what eventually is envisioned as the three-mile-long Skyline Trail. When completed it would connect Zimmerman Park to Black Otter Trail.
“That will be a huge accomplishment,” Drake said, because in the past Billings TrailNet has always partnered with the city to construct trails. “This is the first time we’ve gone for developing a trail by ourselves.”
A TrailNet survey showed strong support for the Skyline Trail, which would parallel Highway 3 past the airport. So far, however, the city and group haven’t been able to raise the estimated $2 million to construct the entire route.
“We need more people to ask for trails funding,” she said, pointing to current legislation in Congress that could help.
“We desperately need advocacy,” she added, and not just at the congressional level. City and state politicians need to hear a unified demand for more biker and walker friendly paths, she said.
Last year Billings applied for a federal grant that would have met many of its trail needs, but lost out. Not to be discouraged, the city is applying again, Monat said. Should it be awarded, the grant would provide $28.3 million to the city for completion of the inner-belt loop connecting the Heights to Billings' West End, as well as fund the Skyline Trail and the Stagecoach Trail from the Rims to the valley along Zimmerman Trail Road.
Missing out on trail funding was a disappointment to Scott Brown, owner of The Base Camp and a member of the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board.
"From the standpoint of economic development for Billings, it is what we need to recruit millennials and younger people to Billings," he said.
River
There are also unpaved routes along the Yellowstone River that wind through Two Moon and Riverfront parks, as well as a paved path that runs the length of Coulson Park. A connector route descends from near Earl Guss Park past MetraPark and down to Coulson, before eventually hitting a dead end at Mystic Park near Garden Avenue. Ideally a future trail would connect Mystic Park to Riverfront, but so far some of the landowners in between have been unwilling to support the route. For now, to get from Coulson to Riverfront requires a ride along Garden Avenue.
Likewise, Black Otter Trail and Coulson Park are nearly a continuous route except for one short section. On the upper end of that trail in the Heights there’s a somewhat confusing section that requires riders or walkers to navigate a section of sidewalk and parking lot along Airport Road to get between the Alkali Creek Trail and the tunnel under Main Street.
Uniting existing routes throughout the city is a goal for TrailNet, but it won’t come cheaply. One mile of 10-foot wide trail costs $350,000. Ideally, to connect a 26-mile Marathon Loop around Billings would require an $8 to $10 million investment for a dedicated multi-use trail, Drake said. To build out all of the possible routes envisioned in Billings’ master plan would cost twice as much.
“The Marathon Loop does connect our neighborhoods, every part of our city would be connected,” Drake said, from the Rims to the Heights, along the Yellowstone River out to the West End and ZooMontana.
“That’s the thing about our trails that we’ve always promoted,” she said. “They bring us together and connect our neighborhoods.
“Our community trails provide places for people to be active every single day.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!