Billings trails connecting community to outdoors in time of pandemic

“We need more people to ask for trails funding,” she said, pointing to current legislation in Congress that could help.

“We desperately need advocacy,” she added, and not just at the congressional level. City and state politicians need to hear a unified demand for more biker and walker friendly paths, she said.

Last year Billings applied for a federal grant that would have met many of its trail needs, but lost out. Not to be discouraged, the city is applying again, Monat said. Should it be awarded, the grant would provide $28.3 million to the city for completion of the inner-belt loop connecting the Heights to Billings' West End, as well as fund the Skyline Trail and the Stagecoach Trail from the Rims to the valley along Zimmerman Trail Road.

Missing out on trail funding was a disappointment to Scott Brown, owner of The Base Camp and a member of the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board.

"From the standpoint of economic development for Billings, it is what we need to recruit millennials and younger people to Billings," he said.

