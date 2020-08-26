Black bears invade Red Lodge couple's kitchen for peaches and chocolate

Redfoot was in the bedroom when he heard a crash and went to investigate, calling out to his wife, “Kathy, what are you doing out there?”

Stepping around the corner, he came face to face with momma bear. He quickly opened the front door, hoping to give the bear an escape route. The black bear was only about 10 feet away.

“It wasn’t like she was being threatening, it was like she wanted to greet me,” he said.

Unwilling to find out the bear’s intentions, Redfoot quickly retreated to the bedroom and closed the door.

What the ...?

“Don, there’s a bear in the house!” Kenyon called out after seeing the bears.

Her first instinct was to find her cellphone and call the local Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden, Matt Heaton, for advice.

Instead, she decided to clap and yell at the bears to see if she could scare them back outside. The mother bear jumped out the open window, but the cubs lingered while eating the chocolates.

At some point in the confusion, she yelled at Redfoot to take a photograph.

“I meant of the cubs, not me,” she said.