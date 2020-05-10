BLM contractor improving Pryor Mountain roads

Going up

On Wednesday, Brown and Webster were almost done with 2.5 miles of work on Red Pryor Road, which included building more than 30 “rolling dips” to channel water off the road to lessen erosion in the future.

“This will be pretty hard to maintain no matter what,” Brown said. “We try to get the water stopped at the top before it gets rolling, then you can control it a little better.”

The four-wheel drive roads were likely built in the 1930s by miners searching for uranium, Alexander said, so none of the routes were built with modern trail standards in mind.

“It would be so much easier if we could have laid it out,” she said.

Consequently, deep ruts scour some of the roads. In other places hard shelf rock makes any roadwork nearly impossible.

“It needs a lot of work,” said Harold Lear, a volunteer from the Montana Trail Vehicle Riders Association.

Dozing

Where there was enough soil, Brown would deploy his mini dozer’s rear tines to rake the dirt and rock loose, then move it around with the front blade. The final touch was performed by Webster as he dragged a rock rake behind an ATV over the soil to smooth it out.