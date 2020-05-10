BLM contractor improving Pryor Mountain roads

With a deft touch from the blade of a 10,000-pound trail dozer, P.J. Brown dislodged and pushed a large boulder off Red Pryor Road.
One down, thousands more to go.
Brown is the owner of Advanced Trail Services of Dillon. He and Darin Webster were hired this spring by the Bureau of Land Management to refurbish about 35 miles of rutted, rocky roads in the Pryor Mountains, about 70 miles south of Billings.
“We usually don’t do roads,” Brown said, instead focusing on 50- to 60-inch-wide ATV or UTV trails. But referring to the boulder-strewn, steep routes in the Pryor Mountains as roads may be generous.
Grants
The work was made possible after the BLM received $20,000 grants from the Montana State Parks Recreation Trails Program and the Montana Trail Vehicle Riders Association. The BLM also pitched in funds, according to Jenny Alexander, outdoor recreation planner for the BLM’s Billings Field Office.
“If people are wondering what their state OHV sticker money goes to, it’s being put to work on the ground here,” Alexander said.
What’s more, the grant requests generated letters of support from quiet trails recreationists as well as motorized users, she noted, an unusual collaboration.
Going up
On Wednesday, Brown and Webster were almost done with 2.5 miles of work on Red Pryor Road, which included building more than 30 “rolling dips” to channel water off the road to lessen erosion in the future.
“This will be pretty hard to maintain no matter what,” Brown said. “We try to get the water stopped at the top before it gets rolling, then you can control it a little better.”
The four-wheel drive roads were likely built in the 1930s by miners searching for uranium, Alexander said, so none of the routes were built with modern trail standards in mind.
“It would be so much easier if we could have laid it out,” she said.
Consequently, deep ruts scour some of the roads. In other places hard shelf rock makes any roadwork nearly impossible.
“It needs a lot of work,” said Harold Lear, a volunteer from the Montana Trail Vehicle Riders Association.
Dozing
Where there was enough soil, Brown would deploy his mini dozer’s rear tines to rake the dirt and rock loose, then move it around with the front blade. The final touch was performed by Webster as he dragged a rock rake behind an ATV over the soil to smooth it out.
“We don’t want to make it a highway,” Alexander said. “We want to keep the experience for people.”
Other routes Alexander hopes the crew will have time to refurbish include the Dandy Mine Road, which connects Red Pryor and Crooked Creek roads; Stockmen’s Trail; and Burnt Timber and Sykes to the east in the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range.
“We’ll have to see how far they can get,” Alexander said.
Red Pryor Road and Stockmen’s Trail connect with Custer Gallatin National Forest routes up higher in the Pryor Mountains. The Forest Service has already had work completed on their sections, so the BLM work will tie it all together.
“It’s nice to see it getting done,” Alexander said.
Dirt work
Stepping into the small dozer, Brown first adjusted earphones that piped in Sirius radio’s 1980s station before putting earmuffs on over the top to help drown out the engine’s drone. He won’t listen to hard rock stations since that might incite too much damage, Brown joked.
Although bouncing around in the machine looks as though it would injure his back, Brown said it’s his knees that get sore from bracing as he pushes rock, almost as if he was using his own legs to nudge the boulders instead of the rugged dozer.
“I call it the beast,” Lear said. “It will handle those big rocks like nothing.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!