BLM proposes logging south of Red Lodge to improve sage grouse habitat

Another 14 acres would be cut along Bear Creek, southeast of Bridger, along with 63 acres along Red Pryor Drive, about 25 miles southeast of Bridger.

"If it reduces the encroachment of juniper on sagebrush it's fine," said FWP's Stewart. "Sagebrush is what sage grouse need."

In addition to providing habitat for sage grouse, the BLM said the work would remove fuel for wildland fires in the treated areas.

“It is foreseeable that in future a large-scale, intense fire could cause the loss of much of the wildlife habitat within this area, and expend a lot of resources to contain,” the EA said.

Wildlife

“To maintain security cover for big game along the Beartooth Front, a 100-yard no-treatment buffer would be used in the South Fork Grove Creek treatment unit,” according to the EA.

Staff from FWP “voiced concern over removing cover in the South Fork Grove Creek treatment area that provides cover for lek and mule deer,” according to the EA. “Removal of conifer cover along roads in the project area could make big game more susceptible to hunting or recreation user disturbance. However, there is adequate additional cover near the treatments.”