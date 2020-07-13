BLM proposes logging south of Red Lodge to improve sage grouse habitat

Citing a need to provide more habitat for sage grouse along the Beartooth Front, as well as to protect historic native rock art in Weatherman Draw, the Bureau of Land Management is proposing to remove juniper trees from about 500 acres.
The Southern Carbon County Vegetative Treatment environmental assessment has been released for public comment. The document details the agency’s plans for lands in the Bighorn Basin and Grove Creek. Cutting would be done with machines as well as by chainsaw crews.
Work areas
The work wouldn’t occur in areas that sage grouse currently use for breeding grounds, called leks. Instead, it would take place on lands near those priority habitats in hopes of providing the big birds more habitat.
“Increased shrub, grass, and forb cover is expected, and the nutritional quality of sagebrush may improve from reduced competition resulting in increased leader and leaf growth,” the BLM’s EA said. “Increased shrub cover is expected to improve nest concealment, forage availability, and brood survival.”
Sixty-five percent of the work would occur in what the BLM classifies as General Habitat Management Areas for sage grouse, with the other 35% in Priority Habitat Management Areas. Six active leks are close to the proposed work area, but no tree cutting would be done during the bird’s spring breeding season.
Rare birds
In 2015 the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that greater sage grouse were abundant and well-enough distributed not to be listed as an endangered species. It’s estimated that Montana contains about 18% of the total habitat for sage grouse in the United States. According to the EA, surveys of leks in the project area show the bird’s population as stable except for one lek that may have been abandoned.
Last year conservation groups filed suit to block changes to sage grouse plans proposed by the BLM, noting that the bird’s population has fallen precipitously in Oregon, Idaho and Wyoming. The Trump administration has loosened BLM restrictions on oil and gas development on federal lands inhabited by sage grouse, but the decline could have begun before those orders went into effect, conservation groups say.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologist Shawn Stewart said his agency monitors about 30 sage grouse leks in southern Carbon County. The population was up about 11% this year, compared to last year, but is down about 10% from the long-term average.
Rock art
In Weatherman Draw, an area also known as Valley of the Shields because of its numerous rock art sites, the BLM is proposing to remove trees that may cause damage to the ancient art. The cutting would occur in two half-acre work areas.
Rock art in the area — which includes carvings and paintings on sandstone — has been dated to 900 years old and includes depictions of warriors carrying large shields, hence the name Valley of the Shields.
In 1999, Weatherman Draw was designated an Area of Critical Environmental Concern by the BLM because of its 80 documented rock art panels.
“The Weatherman Draw ACEC and surrounding area also contain historic coal mines, historic homesteads, evidence of Native American (Crow) horse traps/corrals, vision quest sites, sacred sites and historic graffiti,” according to a 2017 BLM EA.
To support its logging proposal the BLM cited an example of one rock art site cataloged in 1988 that had vanished by 2017. “The site was presumed destroyed by natural vegetative abrasion which accelerated natural erosion,” according to the EA.
Although abrasion appeared to have wiped out that petroglyph, the BLM’s proposal is geared to reducing damage caused by fire which can cause the sandstone to crack and break off.
Breakdown
The majority of the entire project's tree removal would be along the South Fork Grove Creek, about 19 miles southwest of Bridger, where 257 acres would be cut. The next largest cut would take place on Ruby Creek, 21 miles southwest of Bridger, where 151 acres would be treated.
Another 14 acres would be cut along Bear Creek, southeast of Bridger, along with 63 acres along Red Pryor Drive, about 25 miles southeast of Bridger.
"If it reduces the encroachment of juniper on sagebrush it's fine," said FWP's Stewart. "Sagebrush is what sage grouse need."
In addition to providing habitat for sage grouse, the BLM said the work would remove fuel for wildland fires in the treated areas.
“It is foreseeable that in future a large-scale, intense fire could cause the loss of much of the wildlife habitat within this area, and expend a lot of resources to contain,” the EA said.
Wildlife
“To maintain security cover for big game along the Beartooth Front, a 100-yard no-treatment buffer would be used in the South Fork Grove Creek treatment unit,” according to the EA.
Staff from FWP “voiced concern over removing cover in the South Fork Grove Creek treatment area that provides cover for lek and mule deer,” according to the EA. “Removal of conifer cover along roads in the project area could make big game more susceptible to hunting or recreation user disturbance. However, there is adequate additional cover near the treatments.”
Wildlife in the region may also be impacted by a 114 tower wind farm that is being erected along the western base of the Pryor Mountains, the EA noted. “In addition, the BLM is currently undergoing planning for a new travel management plan for the Pryor Mountains which could affect these species. This plan is expected to be finalized in 2020 or 2021.”
For more information on the environmental assessment or to comment before July 20, log on to https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/1504717/570.
