BLM releases environmental assessment for grazing on Pumpkin Creek lands

The Bureau of Land Management has released an environmental assessment outlining five possible options for cattle grazing on a portion of its 19,400 acres of Pumpkin Creek land near Miles City.
“Our field manager wants to hear from the public what they want,” said Christina Stuart, project manager for the Pumpkin Creek Grazing EA.
The deadline for comments is Aug. 4.
The new document is the result of challenges to a decision three years ago that awarded grazing rights to one permittee. The new EA is a resolution to that dispute.
The public now has the opportunity to comment on which of five alternatives they prefer, the first of which would be a “no action” alternative, meaning grazing would end at the end of this season or next when the agreement with the current permittee, John A. Beardsley, runs out.
Alternative 2 would allow one permittee to graze 476 cattle on eight of nine pastures west of Highway 59 in a rest-rotation system. One pasture would be rested every year.
Alternative 3 would break the allotment up between two permittees with one allotment allowing 375 cattle and the other 179.
Alternative 4 would designate the acreage as a Reserve Common Allotment, a designation that allows temporary livestock grazing. The RCA would also allow landowners to apply to graze in the event of an emergency, such as a wildland fire that burned up forage on their current allotment.
The final alternative would create a three-pasture rest-rotation system in the three RCA pastures and allow one grazing permittee on another six pastures.
Dismissed from consideration was allowing sheep or bison to graze on the allotments. Dispersed recreational use would continue under all of the grazing alternatives.
It will be up to Miles City Field Manager Eric Lepisto to make the final decision on which alternative to implement. He said he’s awaiting comments from the public before deciding how to rule.
“Cooperative restoration efforts with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Pheasants Forever to improve wildlife habitat along and adjacent to Pumpkin Creek along with restoration efforts by BLM to restore riparian habitat along Pumpkin Creek would continue in the future,” according to the EA.
The Miles City Field Office anticipates that the decision to implement the selected alternative will take place before Dec. 1.
More information, relevant documents and a venue for submitting comments are available on the BLM e-Planning project website at https://eplanning.blm.gov. Search using the NEPA number: DOI-BLM-MT-C020-2020-0040-EA.
Comments can also be hand-delivered or mailed to: BLM Miles City Field Office, Attn: Christina Stuart, 111 Garryowen Road, Miles City, MT 59301.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!