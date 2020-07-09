BLM releases environmental assessment for grazing on Pumpkin Creek lands

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bureau of Land Management has released an environmental assessment outlining five possible options for cattle grazing on a portion of its 19,400 acres of Pumpkin Creek land near Miles City.

“Our field manager wants to hear from the public what they want,” said Christina Stuart, project manager for the Pumpkin Creek Grazing EA.

The deadline for comments is Aug. 4.

The new document is the result of challenges to a decision three years ago that awarded grazing rights to one permittee. The new EA is a resolution to that dispute.

The public now has the opportunity to comment on which of five alternatives they prefer, the first of which would be a “no action” alternative, meaning grazing would end at the end of this season or next when the agreement with the current permittee, John A. Beardsley, runs out.

Alternative 2 would allow one permittee to graze 476 cattle on eight of nine pastures west of Highway 59 in a rest-rotation system. One pasture would be rested every year.

Alternative 3 would break the allotment up between two permittees with one allotment allowing 375 cattle and the other 179.