BLM's Lewistown Resource Management Plan sets priorities for 20 years

The BLM is also proposing to continue to “allocate 126,042 AUMs to livestock grazing across the planning area.” An AUM is an animal unit month, or how much forage one adult animal needs for one month. The agency is willing to increase that number by more than 63,000 AUMs if forage improves.

As part of that grazing plan, the BLM would not allow domestic sheep or goats within nine miles of wild bighorn sheep populations. “Between 9 and 20 miles, domestic sheep and goats may be considered if mechanisms are in place to achieve effective separation from wild sheep,” the BLM said.

The proposal prompted an endorsement from a bighorn conservation group, which consider the Missouri Breaks one of the best places for trophy rams in the lower 48 states.

“The BLM is making important commitments in the Lewistown plan that the Wild Sheep Foundation values greatly,” said Gray Thornton, president and CEO of the Wild Sheep Foundation, in a press release.

Hertel, of the Fergus Conservation District, sees the issue differently, saying such a requirement would limit landowners’ “ability to perform diverse grazing with several livestock species.”