BLM seeks applicants for Pumpkin Creek grazing allotments

After being entangled in a protest over its Pumpkin Creek grazing plan since 2017, the Bureau of Land Management has finally moved to seek new applicants for more than 17,000 acres of land.
“When we originally acquired (Pumpkin Creek), it was supposed to be a recreation area,” said Christina Stuart, project manager for the BLM’s Miles City office.
But in between acquisition of the property about 15 miles south of Miles City along the Tongue River and the BLM’s completion of its Recreation Management Plan, the field office’s manager decided to make it available for grazing.
Grazing was then allotted to one local rancher resulting in a protest to the agency by other applicants who contested the BLM’s decision-making process, saying by the BLM’s own scoring they had rated higher. After legal wrangling in the Interior Board of Land Appeals, the BLM agreed to start over. A new field manager also took over at the end of the legal dispute.
“There were a lot of reasons for confusion,” said Eric Lepisto, field manager for the Miles City office.
As part of the final agreement, the current lessee gets to continue grazing the land through at least the end of the year.
Following the completion of an environmental assessment this summer, the BLM is again offering grazing leases on the property for 2,552 Animal Unit Months. The lands will be split between two lessees. The two grazing permits will be awarded through a randomized drawing from applications meeting the BLM’s qualifications.
Deadline for applications is Sept. 28. More information, relevant documents, and the Notice of Available Forage are available on the BLM ePlanning project website at https://eplanning.blm.gov. Search using the NEPA number: DOI-BLM-MT-C020-2020-0040-EA.
For more information on submitting a grazing application contact Shane Trautner at 406-896-5154.
