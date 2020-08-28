BLM seeks applicants for Pumpkin Creek grazing allotments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After being entangled in a protest over its Pumpkin Creek grazing plan since 2017, the Bureau of Land Management has finally moved to seek new applicants for more than 17,000 acres of land.

“When we originally acquired (Pumpkin Creek), it was supposed to be a recreation area,” said Christina Stuart, project manager for the BLM’s Miles City office.

But in between acquisition of the property about 15 miles south of Miles City along the Tongue River and the BLM’s completion of its Recreation Management Plan, the field office’s manager decided to make it available for grazing.

Grazing was then allotted to one local rancher resulting in a protest to the agency by other applicants who contested the BLM’s decision-making process, saying by the BLM’s own scoring they had rated higher. After legal wrangling in the Interior Board of Land Appeals, the BLM agreed to start over. A new field manager also took over at the end of the legal dispute.