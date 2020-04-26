BLM seeks comments on change to Pryor Mountain wild horses management plan

Beloved herd

Popularized in PBS nature films, the Pryor Mountain herd has developed an international following. Some of those fans are vehemently opposed to more restrictive horse management, especially when it means reducing the herd size. That’s in part because of the herd’s genetic ties to the first horses brought to the Americas from Spain in the 1500s.

Managing such a well-loved herd has proven difficult for the BLM at times, occasionally resulting in lawsuits stalling or altering management actions. For example helicopter roundups, used to corral horses so some could be removed, have not been used since 2009.

The BLM has a goal of between 90 and 120 horses on the 38,000-acre range, which crosses onto the Custer Gallatin National Forest and the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area in south-central Montana and north-central Wyoming. The “joint,” in Joint Management Plan, comes from the collaborative effort of these three agencies.

At last count, the herd had climbed to 165 animals, which in 2017 the BLM said was “beyond the capacity of the range in order to protect it from deterioration.” The herd’s growth has come despite fertility control conducted by the agency since 2011 using a vaccine delivered to specific mares via dart guns.

Advocates