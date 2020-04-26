BLM seeks comments on change to Pryor Mountain wild horses management plan

It’s still early in the process, but the Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments on changes to its joint management plan for the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range.
Right now, all options have been presented to the public, said Jerrie Bertola, Wild Horse and Burro Program lead for the BLM, even unpopular items like using helicopters to capture horses.
“We’re not ruling anything out,” she said.
That will come later in the process, as the BLM writes a draft environmental assessment and again goes to the public for comments. With luck, the agency is hoping to have a decision in place by the first of 2021.
Rewriting the Herd Management Plan will align the document with the BLM’s newer Resource Management Plan to meet “new goals and objectives moving forward,” said Dave Lefevre, manager of the BLM’s Billings Field Office.
“What this is, it replaces the existing Herd Management Plan,” which was written in 2009, he added.
The BLM is taking comments through May 15 on its preliminary Joint Management Area Plan, which has been posted online.
Beloved herd
Popularized in PBS nature films, the Pryor Mountain herd has developed an international following. Some of those fans are vehemently opposed to more restrictive horse management, especially when it means reducing the herd size. That’s in part because of the herd’s genetic ties to the first horses brought to the Americas from Spain in the 1500s.
Managing such a well-loved herd has proven difficult for the BLM at times, occasionally resulting in lawsuits stalling or altering management actions. For example helicopter roundups, used to corral horses so some could be removed, have not been used since 2009.
The BLM has a goal of between 90 and 120 horses on the 38,000-acre range, which crosses onto the Custer Gallatin National Forest and the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area in south-central Montana and north-central Wyoming. The “joint,” in Joint Management Plan, comes from the collaborative effort of these three agencies.
At last count, the herd had climbed to 165 animals, which in 2017 the BLM said was “beyond the capacity of the range in order to protect it from deterioration.” The herd’s growth has come despite fertility control conducted by the agency since 2011 using a vaccine delivered to specific mares via dart guns.
Advocates
The proposed new goals and objectives have raised concerns among members of the Pryor Mountain Wild Mustang Center, based in Lovell, Wyoming.
“What they’ve released thus far has a lot of flaws,” said Matt Dillon, a center board member and former director.
He cited concerns regarding the BLM’s horse removals, specifically how they may alter the genetic makeup of the herd. The prior plan tried to ensure bloodlines weren’t eliminated, Bertola said. The new plan would instead try to make sure one bloodline doesn’t dominate.
“Right now our main goal is to maintain a healthy herd,” she said. “We’re trying to move toward a thriving natural resource balance, which has been an underlying goal for a long time.”
The Mustang Center, which has tracked the herd’s genetics and family affiliations for years, has voiced concern that past horse removals resulted in the extinction of some genetic lines.
“We recommend a strong focus on the genetic management of the herd,” said Nancy Cerroni, president of the Mustang Center’s board.
Dillon added that he realizes that the final document could be different after public comment is considered and an environmental assessment is written, and he appreciates the BLM working with his group regarding horse management.
Proposal
Under its 2020 preliminary proposal, the BLM also says it could manage the herd to reach the low end of the population level.
“That’s just to get people to provide comments and recommendations,” Bertola said of the preliminary proposal.
Cerroni said working to the low end of the population level and continuing with fertility control is dangerous if a hard winter kills animals and further reduces their population.
“We hope to get to the point where the population level is low enough that we can manage with (contraceptives) and natural mortality,” thereby avoiding gathers, Bertola said. “We’re fairly close.”
Range
The main reason the BLM cites for reducing the herd size is that the condition of the wild horse range continues to deteriorate.
“We have to better manage range conditions,” Lefevre said, using techniques such as prescribed fires, weed treatment and improving water catchments, called guzzlers, that are meant to disperse horses across different elevations of the mountains.
Mustang Center members would prefer to see the BLM improve the range conditions through those types of activities rather than large-scale horse removals.
“We get thousands of visitors,” Cerroni said. “They are here to see the horses. It’s just an important part of our heritage out here.”
Plus, removing older horses from the population creates difficulty adopting them out, she said. Young horses, that are easier to train, are more likely to be adopted, Cerroni said.
