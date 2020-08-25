BLM seeks volunteers for public lands day work

The Bureau of Land Management Cody Field Office will partner with the community at the Four Bear Trail on Saturday, Sept. 12, for a shared conservation stewardship project in celebration of National Public Lands Day.

Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Four Bear Trail parking area, located 17 miles west of Cody on U.S. Highway 16. Turn right at the Four Bear Trailhead sign. Wear good work shoes or boots and bring work gloves, lunch and water. To mitigate risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, the group will take preventative measures like working in small teams, social distancing, not sharing tools, and washing and sanitizing hands often.