BLM studying how to stabilize Pompeys Pillar stone

Access to the staircase and boardwalk that leads to the top of Pompeys Pillar is being restricted as the BLM studies how to stabilize the deteriorating stone.

That means visitors will temporarily be unable to get close to the signature reportedly carved into the soft stone by William Clark on July 25, 1806, during his group's descent of the Yellowstone River.

The monument and adjacent BLM lands will remain open during this time. The visitor center will open on April 25.

For more information about the area restrictions, or for general information about Pompeys Pillar, call 896-5013.

