BLM studying how to stabilize Pompeys Pillar stone
topical

BLM studying how to stabilize Pompeys Pillar stone

{{featured_button_text}}
Pompeys

Tourists make their way up the stairs to Clark's signature at Pompeys Pillar Monument in 2014.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Access to the staircase and boardwalk that leads to the top of Pompeys Pillar is being restricted as the BLM studies how to stabilize the deteriorating stone.

That means visitors will temporarily be unable to get close to the signature reportedly carved into the soft stone by William Clark on July 25, 1806, during his group's descent of the Yellowstone River. 

The monument and adjacent BLM lands will remain open during this time. The visitor center will open on April 25.

For more information about the area restrictions, or for general information about Pompeys Pillar, call 896-5013.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News