Block Management guide available Aug. 10

Hunters can get their 2020 Block Management Area Hunting Access Guide, individual BMA map and rules information beginning Aug. 10.

Hunters are encouraged to request their 2020 BMA Hunting Access Guide and individual BMA maps and rules via mail, email, phone or by completing the online Access Guide request form and downloading or printing BMA maps at fwp.mt.gov/BMA. For those who’ve already ordered one, guides will be shipped beginning Aug. 10.

“Given our current situation with the COVID pandemic we are trying to limit BMA walk-in traffic to our offices, and hunters are strongly encouraged to utilize our web resources,” said Jason Kool, FWP Hunting Access Bureau chief.

By utilizing the FWP website fwp.mt.gov/BMA, hunters will have instant access to the Access Guide and up-to-date BMA maps and rules for every BMA enrolled in the program.

“Obtaining these individual BMA maps and rules via our website are key to successfully utilizing the BMA program as not all rules or instructions for obtaining landowner permission are listed in the guide,” Kool said. “The website also features a list of BMAs that are closed due to fire restrictions and provides updates for BMAs that have changed after the access guide was printed.”